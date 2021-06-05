Philadelphia boy, 16, dies after being shot 13 times: report

A teenager in Philadelphia died after he was shot more than 13 times during a double shooting late Friday night, according to an affiliate report.

The boy, 16, was one of two people shot on Market Street at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday, local affiliate FOX 29 reported, citing police.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved. The other victim, a 39-year-old man, suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the report.

Police are still looking for the one or more suspects related to the shooting.