Philadelphia Business Journal Honors CRM Science with 2020 Best Place to Work Designation

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRM Science , a Salesforce Consulting Partner, announces the company's fourth consecutive designation as a 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Best Place to Work.

Ami Assayag, CEO of CRM Science, said, "We are thrilled to be honored as a Philadelphia Business Journal Best Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. This year's recognition is extra special, given the challenges COVID-19 has brought to our communities."

As a remote-first company, CRM Science was equipped to work from home and stay safe when the quarantine began in March. While the company's Philadelphia headquarters remains closed, CRM Science has introduced a new employee wellness program. Benefits of the program include virtual yoga classes and nutritional and wellness counseling. Additionally, employees stay connected through the company's monthly virtual happy hours.

The new wellness benefits are a welcome distraction for employees during these challenging times. Linda Johnson, Senior Salesforce Analyst at CRM Science, said, "CRM Science has been so supportive during the pandemic. The virtual happy hours give me a chance to take a break and stay connected to my coworkers, and the wellness program has been very helpful. We are a hard-working team, but at CRM Science it's also about the individual. They care about our wellbeing, and I think that is awesome."

With expertise in wealth management, insurance, high-tech, and the nonprofit industry, CRM Science continues hiring Salesforce professionals to accommodate its clients' evolving needs during COVID-19. To join this top workplace, visit the company's website .

About CRM Science

At CRM Science, we use our Salesforce expertise to transform your enterprise. Partnering with our clients throughout the Salesforce journey, we strategize and optimize business processes, and develop solutions across every Salesforce cloud. CRM Science is an award-winning Salesforce Consulting Partner and a Salesforce.org Registered Partner.

About Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work

Each year, the Philadelphia Business Journal partners with Quantum Workplace to identify the top workplaces in the Philadelphia region. The company prides itself on its scientific approach to selecting honorees, utilizing employee engagement and satisfaction surveys as the sole scoring mechanism. Surveys are developed by some of the most brilliant minds in survey research methodology and organization psychology.

To see the full list of the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Best Places to Work, visit http://click.bizjournals.com/s0XdaxD0TW8J0UaQMN20P0Y

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/philadelphia-business-journal-honors-crm-science-with-2020-best-place-to-work-designation-301081348.html

SOURCE CRM Science