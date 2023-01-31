Philadelphia would-be carjacker shot at by licensed gun owner while attempting to steal car: police

An attempted carjacking in Philadelphia was thwarted by a licensed gun owner who fired back at the would-be thief, police said.

The confrontation occurred just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Mascher Street. 26th District Officers responded to a person with a gun report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers met two men, ages 26 and 29, who said a Black male of a thin build wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing opened a car door and pointed a gun at them.

One of the men retrieved his gun and fired three shots at the offender. The offender fled the scene southbound on Mascher Street.

Police later found a male – 17 years of age – on the highway at 1700 Frankford Ave., suffering from gunshot wounds on his shoulder and chest.

The 17-year-old was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Police said the individual who fired upon the suspect has a permit to carry.

No additional details were released. The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.