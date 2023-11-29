New Philadelphia City Council will consider raising ambulance rates in 2024

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ City council dealt with a variety of issues at its meeting on Monday, including a proposal to raise ambulance rates in the city.

At a meeting of the Ambulance Committee prior to council, members got a presentation from the New Philadelphia Fire Department on a plan to raise ambulance rates by 5%, beginning in 2024. Rates have not been raised since 2019. Through Nov. 26, the department has had a total of 3,197 calls for service in the city. That includes fire and ambulance calls. Of that number, 1,537 have been billable claims to various health care insurance plans. The issue was forwarded to council's Safety, Health and Service Committee.

In other news:

During the regular council meeting, Mayor Joel Day reported that the city's 2024 Community Housing Improvement Program will be fully funded. The city applied for $650,000 from the federal program, which provides funding for housing rehabilitation and emergency home repairs to houses owned and occupied by low and moderate-income residents. The city will share the funding with the city of Uhrichsville.

Day also reported New Philadelphia's annual Christmas parade will be held Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. After the parade, the Tuscarawas County Public Library will serve hot chocolate and cookies. Santa will be there to visit with children.

In other holiday-related news, he reported that the city's firefighters will be collecting toys for local families in need at the fire station on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fire department is located at 134 Front Ave. SE.

Service Director Ron McAbier reported that New Philadelphia has received a $299,000 grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission for Phase 2 of repairs to Glen Drive. The street was heavily damaged by a storm in 2020. The money will repair 600 feet of the street. Another 700 feet is left to repair.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia council to consider raising ambulance rates in 2024