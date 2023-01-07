A Philadelphia cop is being sued because he kept taking off his pants in the office around other police officers: lawsuit

Community Relations Officer Jose Dones was celebrated by the Philadelphia Police Department for 30 years of service in October 2020. @PPD26Dist/Twitter

A Philadelphia police officer filed a lawsuit against her colleague for repeatedly removing his pants in the office.

The lawsuit claims Officer Jose Dones routinely disrobed near his colleagues instead of in the bathroom or locker room.

Attorneys for Officer Kelly Neal claimed sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Officer Jose Dones and the city of Philadelphia are named as defendants in the lawsuit filed by attorneys for officer Kelly Neal. Both officers work for the 26th District of the Philadelphia Police Department. The suit was filed last June and was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to the complaint, Neal claimed that Dones, a police officer for over 30 years, "removed his pants, directly behind and beside" Neal on several occasions and "stood in the open office of the 26th District in his boxer shorts, instead of using the locker room or bathroom to do so."

The behavior occurred multiple times in front of Neal and other women officers, some of whom complained to their superiors, according to Neal's complaint. The lawsuit includes screenshots from multiple videos discreetly taken by Neal that show Dones "removing his pants" and "exposing himself in his underwear" directly behind Neal.

"At approximately 0:08 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones fingers the crack in his buttocks to remove his wedged underwear therefrom," the lawsuit says of one of the video exhibits. "At 0:18 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones thereupon pulls another pair of pants over his underwear, lifts his shirt above his waist to expose his back and stomach and adjusts and buttons his pants."

Later screenshots and annotations describe Dones casually answering a phone call while pulling on his pants over his underwear, as well as another incident wherein a different officer walked by and was "exposed to Defendant Dones' behavior while attempting to open the office refrigerator to place items inside," the lawsuit claimed.

Neal's lawsuit also said complaints made to her superiors were ignored. Her attorneys demanded $150,000 in relief and a trial by jury on accusations of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, and retaliation, among other complaints.

"We're going to take it to a jury and see what they have to say about Mr. Fruit Of The Loom," J. Conor Corcoran, Neal's attorney, told the Inquirer, noting that both male and female officers had complained about Dones' conduct. Corcoran did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Dones' attorney, Angela Lee Velez, said in court documents that her client didn't act with "any malicious intent" and denied all charges, noting that the video evidence was taken without Dones' knowledge or consent. Velez did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, nor did the Philadelphia Police Department.

