Philadelphia Cop Has Been Charged With Murder In Death Of Eddie Irizarry

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner watches the body camera footage of former officer Mark Dial’s partner at a press conference announcing murder and other charges against Dial in the shooting and killing of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry .



Mark Dial, the Philadelphia cop who shot a man to death while he was sitting in his car on Aug. 14, surrendered to authorities Friday on murder charges. In addition, Dial was also charged with voluntary manslaughter, simple assault, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment of another person and official oppression.

Dial was arraigned and court documents reveal 10% of $500,000 bail was posted. During a press conference, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner showed unedited body camera footage from the fatal incident. At first, police claimed that Irizarry was outside the car and was killed after he lunged at authorities with a knife.

