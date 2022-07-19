Philadelphia cops seek man accused of rape in subway station

Philadelphia police are looking for a man they say raped a woman on a subway platform while holding her boyfriend at gunpoint.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

This is the third reported sexual assault since October on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train station.

RELATED >> Police arrest man accused of Philadelphia subway rape

The rape happened at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on the platform of the Snyder Avenue station on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street Line.

RELATED >> Woman raped on Philadelphia train; bystanders ‘did nothing,’ police say

SEPTA officials say they are working to increase the agency’s police presence and have recently added outreach specialists to reinforce rules on the trains and call police when needed.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Westmoreland County woman warning others after falling victim to scammer pretending to be PayPal Would-be record hammerhead shark released out of respect, South Carolina captain says Allegheny County Council member demanding answers after man dies at county jail VIDEO: Fayette, Washington counties now at medium-risk level for COVID-19 DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts