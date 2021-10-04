Philadelphia councilmember and labor leader's bribery trial begins

The long-awaited bribery trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John Dougherty kicks off Monday.

Jury selection begins at 9:30am in the federal courthouse on Market Street.

State of play: Both Henon and Dougherty have pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges. The pair was indicted in January 2019.

Federal prosecutors are accusing Dougherty, a business manager for Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), of giving Henon a no-show union job with an annual salary of more than $70,000.

They also allege he showered Henon with a "stream of personal benefits" exceeding $10,000.

Henon, a three-term Democrat, is accused of essentially selling his office to Dougherty, according to federal officials.

Between the lines: Dougherty has led the IBEW since 1993 and has amassed significant political power by financially backing city and statewide candidates for decades.

He heads the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council, which represents more than 50 unions in the city.

What's ahead: A second federal trial stemming from the indictment, involving Dougherty and a handful of union members, has yet to be scheduled.

