Philadelphia councilmember and labor leader's bribery trial begins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike D'Onofrio
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The long-awaited bribery trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John Dougherty kicks off Monday.

  • Jury selection begins at 9:30am in the federal courthouse on Market Street.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

State of play: Both Henon and Dougherty have pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges. The pair was indicted in January 2019.

  • Federal prosecutors are accusing Dougherty, a business manager for Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), of giving Henon a no-show union job with an annual salary of more than $70,000.

  • They also allege he showered Henon with a "stream of personal benefits" exceeding $10,000.

  • Henon, a three-term Democrat, is accused of essentially selling his office to Dougherty, according to federal officials.

Between the lines: Dougherty has led the IBEW since 1993 and has amassed significant political power by financially backing city and statewide candidates for decades.

What's ahead: A second federal trial stemming from the indictment, involving Dougherty and a handful of union members, has yet to be scheduled.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • From 'Animal Crossing' to Netflix: Unilever and P&G search for young consumers in a pandemic

    Unilever Plc  and Procter & Gamble, the world's top two  advertisers, are seeking out younger audiences by reallocating some 2021 spending away from traditional TV and into video games, streaming services and media programs operated by retailers like Walmart and Tesco. As they continue to look at their digital ad budgets and try to appeal to younger shoppers - who have during the pandemic convened around Nintendo Switch game consoles and in front of Netflix screens - the two consumer giants have turned to tie-ups with popular services like Hulu and HBO Max and games like Fortnite and Animal Crossing. Unilever is “rethinking” how it spends its advertising budget as the prolonged pandemic has accelerated a shift in the way people shop and entertain themselves, Luis Di Como, Unilever’s executive vice president of global media, told Reuters.

  • Low morale hinders Atlanta police recruitment

    While metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies are praising Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to give $1,000 bonuses to officers and first responders, they say the move is only the first step in addressing long-running issues of recruitment and retention. Why it matters. Police departments say low morale has put a dent in their efforts to recruit for positions that are under intense scrutiny by the public amid high-profile officer-involved shootings in Atlanta and around the country. Stay on top of the l

  • Ex Catalan leader in Italian court for extradition hearing

    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont faces a hearing Monday on the Italian island of Sardinia to decide whether to extradite him to Spain, where he is accused of sedition. A group of about 20 supporters rallied outside the courthouse as Puigdemont arrived for the hearing accompanied by his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye. Puigdemont was arrested Sept. 23 in Sardinia, where he had arrived to attend a Catalan cultural festival at the invitation of a Sardinian separatist movement.

  • UK blames 'heavy-handed' EU for Brexit deal problems

    Britain’s Brexit minister threatened Monday to trigger a contentious break clause in the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union — a move that would send the U.K.’s already chilly relations with its huge neighbor into a deep freeze. David Frost told a gathering of the U.K.'s governing Conservative Party that the Brexit agreement — which he negotiated and was signed by Britain and the EU — was undermining peace in Northern Ireland and causing “instability and disruption.”

  • Lava from Spanish volcano surges after crater collapse

    More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.

  • They got $2M after fake drug arrests. Here’s what they want from Raleigh, police next.

    Raleigh paid millions to 15 people who alleged they were framed by police and a confidential informant. Now they want police and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office to prevent it from happening again.

  • Man who inserted marker, battery into girlfriend's privates jailed, caned

    A man who sexually tortured his girlfriend after she purportedly stole some items belonging to him was jailed for 13 years, seven months and 92 days on Monday (4 October).

  • ‘Didn’t Do His Job’: School Cop Who Shot Teen Was Only Hired Months Ago

    GoFundMeThe school safety officer who shot 18-year-old Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez while she was pulling away in a car had only been on the job for months.Eddie F. Gonzalez, who shot Rodriguez after she’d been involved in a fight and was attempting to leave, was hired as a school safety officer for the Long Beach Unified School District in California on Jan. 10, Chris Eftychiou, a spokesman for the school district, told The Daily Beast.Eftychiou said the officer had no disciplinary issues or compla

  • A drunk man who had been reported missing spent hours with a search party looking for himself, report says

    Beyhan Mutlu spent hours searching woodland with volunteers before he eventually realized they were looking for him, reports say.

  • Georgia police said a Black woman posed as KKK and sent her neighbors threats to burn down their homes and kill them

    Terresha Lucas, 30, described herself as a 6-foot white man and sent notes to Black families discussing killing children and hanging people, according to local police.

  • Missing couple found shot to death inside newspaper office, North Carolina cops say

    Police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

  • Death Of Illinois State Trooper Ruled A Suicide

    The death of an Illinois State Police trooper who was found in his cruiser with a gunshot wound on the Dan Ryan Expressway has been ruled a suicide.

  • Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in Athens, Georgia double shooting

    Townley, who spent nearly a decade competing in multiple NASCAR national touring series, was killed Saturday in a double shooting in Athens, Georgia.

  • A Wisconsin man punched a pizzeria manager in the face and smashed a window because he was asked to wear a mask, police say

    A suspect was taken into custody after being accused of punching a restaurant manager in Madison, Wisconsin, over a mask-mandate dispute.

  • Four Dead on Family Vineyard in Freak Wine-Making Accident

    Italian Fire BrigadeFour Italian men between the ages of 40 and 70 perished while producing wine from their family vineyard over the weekend, according to Italy’s fire brigade.The men—Santino and Massimo Carnevale, aged 70 and 45, and brothers Giacomo and Valerio Scofano, aged 70 and 50— were all related and taking part in an annual winemaking tradition near the city of Paola in the southern region of Calabria. One of the victims, Valerio Scofano, was not supposed to be in the shed, having been

  • Parkland school shooter faces trial for jail brawl

    The suspect in the 2018 mass shooting of 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, is going on trial for a separate jail brawl incident before his trial for the mass shooting three years ago.

  • Older brother of fatally beaten 4-year-old Brooklyn boy haunted by the crime

    A 5-year-old Brooklyn boy, witness to his kid brother’s fatal beating, lives each day with the specter of his sibling’s death. The surviving child shared the ugly details with neighbors after helplessly watching his mother’s brutal boyfriend batter little Jace Eubanks, just 4 years old, inside their Gowanus Houses apartment, police said. And now the youngster struggles to handle memories of ...

  • A New York doctor who is accused of branding 17 'sex slaves' for NXIVM cult has lost her medical license

    The New York doctor was accused of branding "at least 17 women" with initials of cult leaders by using a cauterizing machine.

  • Gold Coast stabbing leaves man, 32, critically hurt: CPD

    A 32-year-old man was stabbed and critically hurt near a popular Gold Coast shopping and dining spot Friday night, Chicago police said.

  • Left celebrates Kavanaugh testing positive for COVID-19

    Many on the Left celebrated Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh testing positive for COVID-19 Thursday, with some jokingly recalling the justice's contentious confirmation process.