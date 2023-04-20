Philadelphia crash suspect believed under the influence of drugs, state police said

Apr. 19—A man who state police accused of killing three Clarks Summit natives and their rideshare driver in a car crash in Philadelphia last weekend was believed to be under the influence of drugs, according to an affidavit in support of criminal charges.

In a Temple University Hospital bed after the early Saturday morning crash, Victor A. Spizzirri told a state trooper he had been at a bath house and had a couple "sips" of bourbon and vodka, as well as Adderall and Xanax. He consented to having his blood drawn around 3:30 a.m., nearly two hours after the crash.

A probable cause affidavit reveals more about the investigation of the Schuylkill Expressway crash that claimed the lives of Clarks Summit natives Tucker and Christian Schimelfenig and Michael Comerford, as well as Jan Carlo Santana of Philadelphia.

The Schimelfenigs, 23-year-old twin brothers, Comerford, 24, and Santana, 31, died at the scene. The affidavit indicated the four were "unrestrained," though a state trooper later noted he was unable to see passenger side seatbelt positions.

The Schimelfenigs and Comerford had been out that night at the historic McGillin's Olde Ale House in Philadelphia and summoned a ride home using a ride share service. At about 1:44 a.m., Santana's Tesla was struck from behind by a Toyota RAV4 state police said Spizzirri drove.

Spizzirri, 31, is charged with four counts each of homicide by vehicle, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. He also faces a separate DUI charge and four traffic citations.

The West Chester man appeared to have passed a breathalyzer test, though the state police believed he was under the influence of a "drug or combination of drugs," according to the affidavit.

He told troopers he had been upset by a break up with a long-term fiancée. He also mentioned he uses Percocet and clonazepam and could not provide "a straight answer" when asked if he is prescribed those pills, according to the criminal complaint.

Trooper Jared Wendling, a drug recognition expert who evaluated Spizzirri, believed him under the influence "to such a degree that rendered him incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely," state police said.

At the scene of the crash, near mile marker 340.4 on expressway's westbound lanes, state troopers found a "white powdery substance" in a plastic bag within the debris field of Spizzirri's wrecked SUV. The powder will be tested for drugs.

After examining the scene, investigators believed Spizzirri made an unsafe lane change and struck the rear of Santana's Tesla, causing it to strike concrete barriers and a bridge. Several witnesses told troopers they saw the RAV4 driver attempt to quickly switch lanes and strike Santana's Tesla.

Spizzirri was arraigned early Tuesday by a Philadelphia municipal court judge. He remains locked up on $1 million bail.

A court docket indicated he was taken to the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, though that could not be confirmed Wednesday evening by the Philadelphia Department of Prisons.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 2.

