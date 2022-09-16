Philadelphia drag queen dies after collapsing onstage during performance, police and bar say

A Philadelphia drag queen is dead after she collapsed onstage during a performance at a bar, police and the bar said.

Valencia Prime, a transgender woman who dubbed herself "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva" on Instagram, died Monday night. Philadelphia police Lt. Eric McLaurin told USA TODAY the woman fell at a bar near the city's Midtown Village neighborhood.

Jeffrey Sotland, owner of Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, told NBC News, Prime, 25, collapsed while performing on stage. He could not be immediately reached for comment by USA TODAY.

McLaurin said police were alerted a woman had collapsed at the bar and said she was transported by medical personnel to a local hospital where she soon after was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner to determine her cause of death, McLaurin said Friday.

“Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity,” the bar said in a social media statement. “We say goodbye to Valencia Prime but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage.”

In another post, Tabu said it would be hosting a memorial show Monday in honor of Prime, also noting Prime's mother was scheduled to attend.

"This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe," Timaree Schmit, a Philadelphia sexuality educator and burlesque performer, posted on Twitter.

This community has suffered so much loss in the last few years. Valencia Prime was a talent and a delightful person. Rest in power, babe. pic.twitter.com/oK9vFgpcP6 — dr timaree (@timaree_leigh) September 13, 2022

Ex-NFL player's mysterious death: Charles Johnson's death baffles community: 'It doesn't make any sense'

Story continues

Purple tomatoes to make U.S. debut: Genetically-modified purple tomatoes might be coming to a US grocery store near you

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philadelphia drag queen Valencia Prime dies after collapsing onstage