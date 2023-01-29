Philadelphia Eagles win NFC title game, advance to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC champions and heading to Super Bowl LVI. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how they reach their second Super Bowl in the last 5 years.
The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC champions and heading to Super Bowl LVI. Mackenzie Salmon looks at how they reach their second Super Bowl in the last 5 years.
Fly Eagles, Fly.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
Two players were ejected following a scuffle in the final minutes of the fourth quarter before the Eagles advanced past the 49ers in NFC title game.
Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 on Saturday night for a franchise-record 12th consecutive home win. Victor Hedman, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Ross Colton also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three in a row overall. Rookie defenseman Nick Perbix had three assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.
The Addams Family star shares her brutally honest opinion about the Academy’s decision to open an investigation over Andrea Riseborough’s ‘surprise’ nomination.
An already bizarre NFC championship game got even weirder late in the first quarter.
In an internal memo, an Air Force general predicted a war with China in 2025 and told officers to get ready by “fir[ing] a clip” into a target, saying, "Aim for the head.”
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived at Lincoln Financial Field in a snazzy suit for his team's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Saturday Night Live dropped a sketch about Southwest Airlines' problems over the holidays.
Two Riverside parents accused of “serious child abuse” were indicted on multiple charges Friday.
Sofía Vergara can always grab our attention with one of her stunning outfit pics or modeling throwbacks, but with her latest Instagram post, the 50-year-old actress really recruited some star power. This weekend, Vergara was one of the invitees who went to celebrate CEO Anastasia Soare, as her company, Anastasia Beverly Hills, celebrated its 25th anniversary. And while taking part in the event, Vergara decided to snap a pic with a few famous pals who were also in attendance. “We love you @anasta
A fight at a California high school basketball game is under investigation after a fan appeared to get involved.
Jalen Hurts had one of Philadelphia's four rushing touchdowns and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl, forcing both of San Francisco's quarterbacks out of the game with injuries and beating the wounded 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. The Eagles, who won the Super Bowl five years ago with a different coach and quarterback, will try to do it again behind the formidable duo of Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni.
That looked a little more how No. 6 Arizona wants to play with the combo of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo dominating on the interior and Kerr Kriisa knocking down shots from the perimeter. Tubelis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Ballo added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona used a big second-half run to pull away for a 95-72 win over Washington on Saturday. Arizona also won for the eighth time in its last nine trips to Seattle, each of the past three victories by 20 points or more.
Anger turned to shame and, at first, silence as we learned the mass shootings in California were Asian-on-Asian crime. But that's not the way forward.
The Big Hoops Shootout featured some of top players in country, including Joyce Edwards and MiLaysia Fulwiley
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped 17.8% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after CEO Glenn Kelman provided some encouraging commentary on the state of the housing market. After correctly warning last March that the residential real estate industry was peaking, Kelman explained in a series of tweets on Wednesday why the housing market appeared to be strengthening. 1 of 16: On 3.15.22, we said housing was "cresting," and that it was "crazy for demand to be so strong in the midst of war, market volatility & inflation."
Raheem Morris continues to impress in second interview with Colts.
As the business world continues to turn increasingly digital, consumers and businesses have no choice but to adapt how they conduct financial transactions (and disclose personal information,...