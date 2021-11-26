Philadelphia experiencing deadliest year ever with 500 homicides so far

A woman recorded running through the streets and calling out for help before she was fatally shot in South Philadelphia marked the city’s 500th homicide in 2021, matching the previous record set in 1990.

A clip shared on Twitter captured the terrifying moment, which unfolded Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. It shows a pair of pedestrians strolling on the sidewalk before they are approached by 55-year-old Eloise Harmon.

“Call 911! Call 911! Call 911! Call 911!” she screams.

A man then enters the screen — chasing after her in an olive Jeep — aims his gun and fires off five shots.

Harmon was struck three times in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later, WPVI reported. Authorities believe the incident was domestic in nature and continued to hunt for the suspect on Friday.

“We can’t simply say that because it’s the 500th it’s any more special than any of the 499 that preceded it,” Philadelphia police Inspector D.F. Pace said. “Each is a life. Each is a person who had family.”

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that “each and every homicide carries with it a profound sense of loss.”

“However, for our City to have reached such a tragic milestone — 500 lives cut short — it carries a weight that is almost impossible to truly comprehend,” she said in a statement.

During a press conference outside City Hall, Mayor Jim Kenney called the violence “crazy” and demanded that it come to an end.

We know that common sense regulation of guns would save lives,” Kenney said. “We have [only] to look across the river to New Jersey where strong, strong gun laws mean that the per-capita rate of the gun deaths is less than half the rate in Pennsylvania.”

The only other time Philadelphia has reached 500 homicides was back in 1990, when 67.4% of the killings involved firearms. That number now exceeds 80%.

Nationwide, homicide numbers climbed amid the first three quarters of 2021 — but at a slower pace — just one year after a record increase in murders that followed George Floyd’s killing, according to the Council on Criminal Justice.