New Philadelphia Fire Department puts out fire started at homeless encampment

The New Philadelphia Fire Department extinguished a fire that started in a camp of homeless people on Sunday evening.

Police Sgt. David Morris saw smoke and fire coming from a location next to the Tuscarawas River near Gradall Industries, Inc. at 406 Mill Ave. SW, at 9:02 p.m.

The fire department found the fire had spread to trees.

Firefighters accessed the site through Gradall's property, according to fire Capt. Matthew Graham. They had to climb a fence to get to the fire because there is no gate nearby, he said. They stretched 350 feet of hose from an engine to extinguish the fire using about 750 gallons of water. The hose went under the fence.

Graham said the campers lost personal items in the fire, which started with burning trash.

In other weekend news, a 35-year-old woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges after an incident early Sunday in the 6300 block of Beaver Dam Road SE in the New Philadelphia area. Her live-in boyfriend said she assaulted him, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office. She left the area before law enforcement arrived. Children were present and determined to be intoxicated. Additional charges are possible.

In New Philadelphia, a woman said the catalytic converter was taken from her 2005 Honda station wagon while it was parked at Walmart between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

An employee of the Dollar General store at 2611 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, told police Sunday evening that a shoplifter used the self-checkout station to steal 47 items.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: New Philadelphia safety forces handle fire at homeless camp Sunday