Philadelphia Flower Show is the Super Bowl of floral events

Some from Bucks County, who are already over this wintry weather, aren't looking to a groundhog to tell them when spring is coming this year.

These folks depend on the annual Philadelphia Flower Show — which is right around the corner — to let them know when the spring equinox is on its way.

This perennial favorite will celebrate its 195th event indoors at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 10. Tickets are on sale now.

Here's what you need to know about the PFS.

What is the Philadelphia Flower Show?

Lots of unique displays of plants will be featured at the Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 10.

With bragging rights as the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event and fundraiser, the Philadelphia Flower Show flourishes with displays from the world's top floral, garden and landscape designers, plus more botanical bliss for a week of green-thumbed goodness.

New theme for the Philadelphia Flower Show

This year's theme is "United By Flowers" and it "celebrates the unique and colorful community born out of our shared love and appreciation of gardening and the connections and impact they create on our everyday lives," according to organizers.

Highlights and activities from the Philadelphia Flower Show

There's a garden of fun events that guests won't want to snooze on like Fido Friday (feel free to dress up your dog in costume), Kids Cocoon (your flower children can play games and learn more about plants through various activities) and Flowers after Hours (an after-hours party for ages 21 or older that features music and entertainment).

In addition to exhibits, guests can enjoy a look behind the scenes at the flower show by attending a tour. Plant lovers can enjoy a tour led by a docent, a nationally renowned photographer or an expert horticulturist (of which the latter is new this year).

150 vendors for shoppers at the Philadelphia Flower Market

Flower power is always on full display at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

More than 150 vendors will be on tap at this year's Philadelphia Flower Show. The marketplace offers gardening wares, plants, supplies, tools, jewelry, home decor and more. Folks looking for a PFS souvenir will be able to purchase memorabilia such as T-shirts, mugs and totes.

Garden lovers from 'France' and beyond

The Facebook account for the Philadelphia Flower Show recently posted a graphic of a United States map with flowers placed on each state that attracted visitors to last year's event. Most of the map was covered with flowers.

Under the post, flower market fans were shouting out the cities, states and countries they're coming from this year. That included a mix of locations far-flung locations like Wisconsin, Chicago, Georgia and Florida.

"Coming from San Francisco, California," one supporter wrote. "I will [come] from France," another added.

Pennsylvania Convention Center (1101 Arch St., Philadelphia) from Saturday, March 2 to Sunday, March 10. Tickets are $25-$50 per day. Visit phsonline.org/the-flower-show.

