Philadelphia gunfight ends with FedEx driver killing a man during 'robbery' attempt, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after one man was killed and another was hospitalized after an alleged robbery turned into a gunfight.

The Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports of a person with a gun Tuesday night and found a 32-year-old FedEx driver suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen "during a robbery," according to a statement provided to USA TODAY. They also found a 27-year-old man who was shot multiple times and later died.

The man was identified by local media reports as Jevan Lundy. The FedEx driver was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.

Capt. Jason Smith told reporters at a Wednesday news conference that police still wanted to interview the FedEx driver and that the only gun recovered from the scene was a 9mm legally owned by the driver, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

WCAU-TV in Philadelphia reported an armed man stole the keys and wallet of the FedEx driver and shot him. The FedEx driver then returned fire, according to the station, and was able to drive away from the scene and to the grocery store where he was found.

Police found the driver's FedEx ID card when they located the alleged suspect, according to WCAU

"Based on the preliminary story that was relayed, it appears to be self-defense. (The FedEx driver) was shot first, he fired back," acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told the TV station.

FedEx said it was aware of the situation in a statement to USA TODAY.

"The safety of our team members and service providers is a top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time," a spokesman said in a statement.

When asked if FedEx drivers are permitted to carry weapons during their shifts, the spokesman reiterated the company's commitment to the safety of its employees and added, "As such, we do not publicly disclose details relating to our security policies."

Tuesday's shooting comes less than two weeks after 27-year-old UPS driver Frank Ordonez was taken hostage and killed in Florida after two suspects hijacked his truck after a robbery.

