Philadelphia hospital shooting suspect nabbed; 2 officers shot

A person was fatally shot inside a hospital in Philadelphia early Monday morning and the suspect, who was reportedly wearing hospital scrubs, fled the scene before engaging in a shootout with responding officers.

The initial shooting happened on the ninth floor inside Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after midnight, local television stations reported. The suspect, who was dressed in hospital scrubs and a mask, fled the scene, prompting a manhunt by law enforcement, 6ABC reported. The report said he fled in a U-Haul truck.

A U-Haul was seen fleeing the scene, police told NBC Philadelphia. The truck was located about a block from the scene of the shootout with officers along with blue hospital scrubs, the report said.

Authorities located the suspect a short time later and a shootout erupted. Police told the news outlets that two officers were shot and the suspect was wounded. The suspect was then taken into custody. The officers' injuries weren't considered life-threatening. One suffered a graze wound to the nose and the other was shot in the arm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report