Philadelphia Inquirer calls on Menendez to resign

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board has called on embattled Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign from his position in Congress amid fallout from his recent indictment on federal charges.

“New Jersey’s Robert Menendez is entitled to the presumption of innocence (again). But after his latest federal indictment on bribery charges, he should not be entitled to continue to serve in the United States Senate,” the Philadelphia-based newspaper’s editorial board wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday. “Menendez should resign.

“The cloud hanging over the Garden State’s senior senator will inevitably distract from his ability to put his constituents first. He should step down and focus his energy on mounting a credible defense.”

The newspaper’s editorial board also wrote that Menendez’s latest indictment “underscores what is right and wrong” with the country’s political system, noting recent allegations against prominent political figures and a recent Supreme Court ruling that will make it much more difficult for public officials to be convicted on corruption.

“Such entitlement and shamelessness are what anger voters and undermine trust in government institutions. Credit New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and a few other leading Democrats, including Pennsylvania’s Sen. John Fetterman, for calling on Menendez to resign,” the editorial board wrote.

“More elected officials from both parties should take heed. New Jersey voters deserve better than a twice-indicted senator.”

The newspaper joins a list of prominent lawmakers and leaders who have called for Menendez to resign from his position after he was indicted on bribery charges late last week.

Prosecutors alleged that Menendez, along with his wife, Nadine, received hundreds of thousands of dollars” in bribes to assist three New Jersey businessmen and their interests in Egypt. Federal authorities also found nearly $500,000 in cash and $100,000 in gold at the couple’s residence during a raid last year, the alleged payment for the bribes.

Menendez, who denied the allegations, said at a news conference Monday that he plans to fight the charges.

