Philadelphia Judge Increases Bond to $4 Million for Armed Biker Caught On Camera Smashing Uber Eats Driver’s Back Window Where Her Children Were Seated

A judge increased the bond of the biker who authorities say was caught on camera damaging a Black woman’s car earlier this month.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Cody Heron’s bond was raised to $4 million on Monday. The 26-year-old was identified as the person who smashed the vehicle Nikki Bullock was driving near City Hall after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Bullock’s girlfriend and her children were inside the car while she was completing an Uber Eats order.

Food delivery confronts biker who stomped out back window of car. (Photo: Philadelphia Police Department/X)

An eyewitness-recorded video shows a biker standing on top of the car and smashing the back of the glass before hopping off. When Bullock got out of the vehicle, it appeared that the man waved his gun, head-butted her while wearing a helmet, and shoved her. After getting on his bike, Bullock pushed him off. He fled soon after.

Bullock previously said that the confrontation stemmed from an argument after the bikers were “not paying attention to lanes” and swiped her car. She also said she wasn’t afraid of his “little gun.”

“I’m just grateful that my kids are OK. There’s not a scratch on them,” she said, per NBC Philadelphia. “It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them honestly.”

She reported the incident to police the next day. Authorities were able to nail him down after the bystander shared the footage and after asking for tips on social media.

“Cody Heron, who was recklessly riding his motorcycle through the heavily populated streets of Center City Philadelphia while carrying a firearm, senselessly assaulted an innocent woman and her children who were simply going about their evening,” Assistant District Attorney William Fritze said in an October 4 statement.

Heron was taken into custody and is currently charged with recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, per the outlet. He is set to attend hid arraignment on Oct. 30.