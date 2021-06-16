Philadelphia kidnapping suspect killed during FBI investigation in New Jersey, victim found safe

A suspect connected to a Philadelphia kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy was killed Wednesday during a confrontation with authorities in a New Jersey home.

The FBI told Fox News that FBI agents from the Newark, N.J., field office were investigating the kidnapping in Leonia, N.J., just west of New York City, where they suspected the teenager was being held.

"During a confrontation, a male suspect was fatally shot," the FBI said in a statement.

The unidentified suspect was fatally shot by FBI agents and was believed to be armed, WNBC-TV reported.

"This is the FBI! Come out with your hands up!" the agents yelled before entering the residence, the station said.

The teen was safely freed and treated and released from a hospital, the FBI said. No one else was injured.

Authorities did not reveal the relationship between the boy and the suspect.