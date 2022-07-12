Philadelphia man accused of assaulting woman in Johnstown

Jul. 12—A Philadelphia man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting a woman in the Prospect Homes section of Johnstown, authorities said.

City police charged Christoper Jefferson, 23, with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman reportedly told police that the man assaulted her on Sunday in the 200 block of Conway Court.

Jefferson was caring a firearm when police found him attempting to reenter the residence and told police that he had a "concealed carry permit."

Police confirmed that Jefferson had a valid concealed carry permit, the affidavit said.

Jefferson was carrying a registered 9mm Glock 19 loaded with 11 rounds.

Jefferson told police he had argued with the woman but never assaulted her. He later admitted that he had head-butted and choked the woman, the affidavit said.

Jefferson was arraigned by on-call District Judge May Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.