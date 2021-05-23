Philadelphia man accused of raping and stalking multiple women arrested

Paul Best
·1 min read

A man accused of raping and stalking multiple women in the Philadelphia area this month was arrested in Indianapolis on Saturday, according to police.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was taken into custody around 1:50 p.m. and is currently being held by the Marion County Sheriff's Office, arrest records show.

The first rape occurred on May 16 at 5:00 a.m., when Bennet allegedly ordered the victim out of her car, took her into an alleyway, and sexually assaulted her.

Two days after that, police were called to an apartment on a report of a home invasion. Two women told officers that a man, who police say is Bennett, posed as an electrical worker to get into the apartment then pulled out a handgun and sexually assaulted them.

MASS GRAVE FILLED WITH DEAD WOMEN FOUND IN EX-COPS BACKYARD

Five other incidents of stalking by Bennett between May 15 and May 18 were also reported to police, FOX 29 Philadelphia reports.

Police say that Bennet may have been targeting the employees of gentlemen's clubs.

"We believe he frequents these places and then he follows the girls home believing they have money," Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann told FOX 29.

Police in Upper Merion Township also believe that Bennet tried to kidnap a woman as she was working out in a hotel gym on May 18 and pistol whipped her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEW APP

One of Bennett's alleged victims told NBC 10 Philadelphia that she only narrowly escaped him after noticing that he was stalking her.

"I feel horrible for other victims," the victim told the local news outlet, adding that when she saw the surveillance video, "I knew it was him."

Recommended Stories

  • More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended for opposing coup

    The suspensions have come days before the start of a new school year, which some teachers and parents are boycotting as part of the campaign that has paralysed the country since the coup cut short a decade of democratic reforms. A total of 125,900 school teachers had been suspended as of Saturday, said the official of the teachers' federation, who declined to give his name for fear of reprisals.

  • Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

    Leaked documents suggest police were alerted to hotel price hike by media reports

  • Trump’s internet influence drops to five-year low as much-promoted blog falls flat, report says

    Mentions of Donald Trump on social media have gone down 95 per cent since January, to their lowest point since 2016

  • Meghan McCain calls Chris Cuomo a 'sanctimonious tool' for not addressing allegations against his brother on air

    Daughter of late Arizona senator expressed anger at the anchor for his covid and brother’s sexual assault allegations coverage

  • Arrest made in decades-old Texas cold case murder to which notorious serial killer had falsely confessed

    In 2008 DNA cleared serial killer Henry Lee Lucas who confessed to crime in 1986

  • Pellet-gun shooting spree targets nearly 60 drivers across California

    Dozens of motorists report being fired upon while driving on the 91 Freeway

  • Eight Pits Full of Murdered Women Found in Ex Cop’s Backyard in El Salvador

    Jose Cabezas via ReutersPolice in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery, unearthing a mass grave of mostly women in a former cop’s backyard. Authorities are said to have found the clandestine cemetery this week when investigating former police officer Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez, who is suspected of murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former cop reportedly admitted to.Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 50 miles from San Salvador, was being searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven, soft ground. They found eight separate pits with they believe could be more than a dozen bodies in each. Local media say police say sexual violence was involved in the demise of the women. “The central axis of the investigation is sexual violence,” Graciela Sagastume, the prosecutor leading the investigation, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police believe was a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and perhaps some young men, were snuffed out. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested that the depth and complexity of the secret burial site pointed to the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. By Friday, a number of people with missing relatives gathered at the cop’s home with pictures of loved ones in hopes of identifying a corpse. Many of the grave sites are thought to be at least two or more years old. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from the local police force in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator.“He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream,” Police Chief Mauricio Arriaza Chicas told reporters. “This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99 percent of the people who assisted him have been detained.” As of Friday, two dozen bodies had been exhumed but police believe there could be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to dig up all the dead. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gazans and Israelis count cost of fighting

    After the truce, they returned to ruined homes.Gazan officials said nearly 17,000 homes have been damaged, as both Gazans and Israelis count the costs of 11 days of fighting, halted on Friday (May 21) by an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire. Many civilians on both sides are skeptical - about what's been achieved and how long it can last.Azhar Naseer was one of many Gazans to find her home destroyed. We don't have water, electricity, beds, anything, she says, what does this truce mean?"We are going home," chant Tami Zamir and her children, as they clean up the shelter they hid from Hamas rockets in in Ashkelon, Israel.In a cafe in the Israeli port city of Ashdod, north of Gaza, Dan Kiri didn't believe in the truce either - saying Israel should keep striking Hamas until it collapsed."The fact that we are sitting here, peacefully drinking coffee and eating our croissant, it's only a matter of time until the next operation in Gaza so it will take one year, it will take two years, or five years, but we'll continue to fight," he said.Adding to concern the truce wouldn't hold, brief clashes broke out during Friday prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.Israeli police fired stun grenades towards Palestinians, who threw rocks and petrol bombs at officers. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military had destroyed Hamas’s extensive tunnel network in Gaza, its rocket factories, weapons laboratories and storage facilities, and killed more than 200 militants, including 25 senior figures.But Hamas cast the fighting as successful resistance to a stronger foe - and said its finger was still on the trigger.

  • 'Deeply concerned': Biden hosts South Korea's Moon, pushes new 'practical' approach to denuclearize North Korea

    Biden announced the appointment Friday of career diplomat Sung Kim as new special envoy to North Korea to help lead denuclearization efforts.

  • Microsoft CEO responds to claims of Bill Gates ‘inappropriate relationship’ with female employee

    Satya Nadella says company is very different in 2021 than it was in 2000

  • Sarah Palin attacks Martin Bashir’s ‘unethical’ reporting after Diana interview revelations

    Martin Bashir called the former governor of Alaska a ‘world class idiot’ in 2013

  • Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend is cooperating with federal investigation, report says

    Congressman has not been charged with a crime and denies all allegations

  • QAnon shaman ordered to undergo mental health exam

    QAnon Shaman told by judge to get mental health screening following 6 January insurrection

  • Eurovision: Italy wins while UK's James Newman gets nil points

    The favourite, Måneskin, come first with their rock song Zitti e Buoni but the UK got nil points.

  • Apple v Epic: Tim Cook appears on the stand in Epic legal row

    Apple's boss Tim Cook appears on the witness stand in the high-profile legal row with Epic Games.

  • Angels once again haunted by pitching woes in 'frustrating' loss to Athletics

    Angels starter Jose Quintana managed to lower his high ERA a tad, but the Angels' bullpen failed to hold back the Oakland Athletics in an 8-4 loss.

  • In a playoff pinch, Maxime Lajoie makes an unlikely Hurricanes debut

    The defenseman spent the entire season in the minors but took Jake Gardiner’s spot in the lineup with Jaccob Slavin out.

  • A new reason to swipe right? Dating apps adding vax badges

    The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who've gotten their coronavirus shots. The Biden administration said Friday it's teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot. Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content.

  • Rams vs. Chargers to open preseason on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium

    The Rams play the Chargers to open the preseason on Aug. 14 at SoFi Stadium. Both teams will play two of their three preseason games at home.

  • Prince Harry says one of Archie's first words was 'grandma'

    The Duke of Sussex said he is confident that if his mother were alive today, she would be proud of him and his decisions.