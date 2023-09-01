Philadelphia man arraigned for alleged assault in Edwardsville

Sep. 1—EDWARDSVILLE — A man from Philadelphia was arraigned Friday on an arrest warrant charging him with entering a Franklin Street residence in Edwardsville and attacking a woman and another man with a metal object in August.

Henry Elliott Durer III, 43, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, robbery, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman reported she was sitting at a table with a male friend when Durer entered the rear door holding a metal object on Aug. 11.

She claimed Durer struck her in the head and left arm, the complaint says.

Durer then allegedly lunged at the male friend who managed to avoid any injury.

Durer fled the residence with the woman's cellular phone.

Police said they found a wrench alongside the residence they suspect was the object Durer brandished during the alleged assault.

Surveillance cameras in the area recorded Durer walking toward the residence and later running away.

Police in the complaint say the woman has a protection-from abuse order against Durer who is not permitted at the residence.