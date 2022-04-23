Philadelphia man arraigned on drug sale allegations by Wilkes-Barre police

Apr. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Philadelphia was jailed without bail Friday on allegations by Wilkes-Barre police he sold heroin and fled to avoid arrest.

City police alleged Terrell Watson, 33, sold heroin in a parking lot on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard on Nov. 18.

When officers moved in to arrest Watson, he fled in a Chevrolet Malibu making a series of turns in the parking lot before driving off the curb onto North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, according to court records.

Officers pursued the vehicle when it was last seen in the area of Coal Street.

Police in court records say they recovered the Chevrolet in a parking lot on Stanton Street. A red jacket Watson was seen wearing when the alleged drug sale occurred was recovered near the vehicle.

A search warrant was served on the vehicle when police recovered numerous cell phones and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Watson was arraigned Friday by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of communication facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving without a license.

Whittaker jailed Watson without bail at the county correctional facility deeming him a flight risk.