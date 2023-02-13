Philadelphia man arrested after early morning chase ends on Route 136 in Derry Township

Feb. 13—A Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday after state police said he led them on a chase on Route 30 topping out at 112 mph, according to court papers.

Tyreese O.T. Warring, 35, is accused of fleeing from police for about 10 miles through Hempfield and Unity before troopers said they used a PIT maneuver, in which an officer uses their vehicle to push the fleeing vehicle sideways, to end the chase in Derry Township.

Warring also had a Jeannette address listed in court records.

Police were on patrol at 4 a.m. on Route 30 near Lowry Avenue in Hempfield when they spotted a Nissan Rogue speeding east.

They caught up with the SUV near the Route 136 exit and followed it, turning on emergency lights as the chase continued on the highway past Westmoreland Mall, according to court papers. Troopers reported seeing the driver of the SUV commit numerous traffic violations, including not using a turn signal to change lanes, driving through a red light and turning off the vehicle's lights.

Police said the SUV was traveling 90 mph and reached 112 mph in a 55 mph zone. It turned onto Route 217 and slowed down to less than 35 mph where troopers said it appeared a passenger was attempting to get out, according to court papers.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody after the chase ended. Warring was identified as the driver and police said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His license had previously been suspended.

Warring claimed ownership of a bag of cocaine found in the passenger's jacket, according to court papers. He is charged with fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and numerous traffic violations. He was freed on $10,000 unsecured bail and did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

The passenger was not charged.

Warring is awaiting court action in four Cambria County cases that involve drug and impaired driving charges, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .