Philadelphia man arrested in killing of Lower Southampton woman in Lansdale

A Philadelphia man was arrested Friday in the killing of a Bucks County woman in Lansdale last year.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Chong Lin Dan, 50, is charged in the Nov. 28, 2020, death of Ebony Pack, 30, of Lower Southampton.

Dan was one of three people who conspired to kill Pack, who was dating his ex-girlfriend at the time of her death, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Dan is charged with first- and third-degree murder, solicitation to commit those offenses and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Also charged is Ricky Vance, 53, of Philadelphia, and police are searching for Terrence Marche, who is believed to also be involved. He faces the same charges as Vance.

Ebony Pack was killed in a shooting in Lansdale in late November. Investigators are seeking information in the incident.

Police believe Marche was the shooter in the vehicle driven by Vance. Pack was fatally shot while in her car at the intersection of East Hancock Street and Church Road about 10 p.m. Nov. 28, 2020.

Montgomery County authorities said Vance's car was seen following Pack on the turnpike from the Bensalem entrance to the Fort Washington exit between 9:27 p.m. and 9:42 p.m. that night.

Pack's girlfriend was "holding" $19,000 for him, and when they split up, he demanded the money back, according to the release. She gave him $10,000, and spent the other $9,000, the DA's office said.

Lansdale police said Dan had been abusive and harassed the woman after they broke up in July 2020, according to the DA's office.

Dan knew of Pack and knew what vehicle she drove, charging documents state. He told his ex-girlfriend he was going to "fix" Pack, however she did not know he was referring to Pack at the time, court documents allege.

The woman later obtained a protection-from-abuse order against Dan, according to authorities.

Dan and Vance had a mutual friend, Marche, and cellphone data showed all three of them were in the same vicinity in Philadelphia prior to the homicide, according to police.

After the homicide, cellphone data showed Vance and Marche headed back to the area of Vance's home together, court documents state.

Vance denied any involvement in the incident, however, police found gun residue inside his vehicle, which was consistent with a passenger shooting from his vehicle after pulling up alongside Pack's, according to charging documents.

Court documents state Marche and Dan went to Honduras after Vance's arrest in April. Marche had regular contact with his fiancée until mid-May, according to court documents. Dan told Marche's fiancée that he had gone missing, police said.

Marche has a prior bank robbery conviction, which prohibits him from owning or using a firearm, court documents state.

“Detectives have worked diligently to solve the puzzle of Ebony’s death and the evidence they have uncovered points to Dan, whose anger and jealousy provided the clear motive for the killing of his former girlfriend’s new love interest," DA Kevin Steele said in the release. “Ms. Pack was an innocent victim, and we will continue to work to get justice for her.”

Both Vance and Dan remain in Montgomery County Prison without bail. Dan's preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 15.

Vance is scheduled to go to trial in June.

Those with information on the homicide or Marche's whereabouts are asked to contact county detectives at 610-278-3648 or Lansdale police at 215-368-1801.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Man arrested in Lansdale killing of Lower Southampton woman