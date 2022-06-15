Philadelphia man caught on camera stealing $100K bike from shop, police say

Philadelphia police are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a bike worth an estimated $100,000.

The robbery happened just after 7 a.m. on Saturday at 611 N 2nd Street in Philadelphia.

Police said a man gained entry into the bike shop, Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle, by breaking the back door’s glass window and then opening the door.

Once inside the store, the suspect took a 1996 military prototype bicycle worth $100,000 and fled the area.

LOS ANGELES GAS STATION GUNPOINT ROBBERY CAUGHT ON VIDEO, SUSPECTS STILL AT LARGE

Police described the suspect as a Black male, with a bald head, beard, and medium build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspect is being asked to call the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.