Philadelphia man charged for fentanyl possession

May 9—A Philadelphia man is in custody after Monongalia County deputies found him and another person unresponsive in their vehicle.

On May 4, Deputies Watkins and Hall encountered Tarik Jamal Bellinger, 31, of Philadelphia, and Natasha Beal, 34, at Mollisee Village off of Price Hill Road.

According to the criminal complaint, Bellinger and Beal were unresponsive in their vehicle when deputies arrived.

The deputies had the duo exit the vehicle and reported that while outside the vehicle, Bellinger threw a small baggie from his person and took deputies on a brief foot pursuit before being apprehended.

Watkins was able to recover the baggie which contained 12 grams of a purple substance which was later tested and came back positive for fentanyl, the complaint said.

Inside the vehicle deputies allegedly found a scale with residue on it as well as other paraphernalia commonly used for the distribution of narcotics.

Watkins is charged with possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, a felony. Beal is charged with misdemeanor possession.

Watkins is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $50, 000 bond. A preliminary hearing is currently set for May 15.

