Philadelphia man charged with firing shots near Maine Medical Center

Oct. 6—Portland police charged a Philadelphia man with randomly firing multiple gunshots near Maine Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Shots were fired around 4:50 p.m. in the area of 887 Congress St., police said. No one was injured and police could not find any bullet holes or markings on surrounding property.

Police say Robert Rayford, 33, faces charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and violating the conditions of his bail.

Rayford has two previous drug-related warrants, police said, but it was unclear what those warrant charges were and whether they originated in Maine.

Portland Police spokesman David Singer did not respond to questions about when and where Rayford was taken into custody or whether Rayford was on foot or in a vehicle when he allegedly fired the shots.