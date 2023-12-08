Philadelphia man charged with kidnapping girls found looking for shelter in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN - Two girls who had been kidnapped by a Pennsylvania man were found knocking on doors, looking for a place to sleep in the early morning hours Monday, police said.

Aberdeen Township Police were alerted of two female juveniles knocking on doors, police said in a press release, after a resident called 9-1-1 to report this.

"What followed was 20 hours of diligent police work by our department’s patrol division and detective bureau, along with assistance from the Marlboro Township Police Department, Old Bridge Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office," the press release said.

The investigation led to charging Benjamin Pessin of Philadelphia with one count of kidnapping, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault, police said.

The children were reunited safely with their mother and the family has returned home, according to Aberdeen Township Police. Police did not release the ages of the girls or their hometowns.

Aberdeen police did not immediately return a phone call seeking additional information.

Police are urging anyone with any information regarding this incident or any previous dealings with Pessin to contact lead investigator Detective Heather Ford at heather.ford@aberdeennj.org.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Philadelphia man charged with kidnapping girls found in Aberdeen