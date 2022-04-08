Philadelphia man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Chinese restaurant

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a Chinese restaurant on Monday.



The incident, which left one male victim dead, occurred at a Chinese restaurant in the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue at around 8:45 p.m.



Jamel Taylor, 30, shot his 34-year-old victim in the chest and back inside the restaurant, according to reports.



A witness told Action News that both men were arguing before the suspect took his gun out.



“I heard the first shot,” the witness said.“I went behind another car, peeked up over the windows and saw the second shot.”



The gunman allegedly became more violent after the second shot.



“The guy starts literally stomping on his [victim’s] head and then bends down and yells at him, ‘You should be glad I didn't shoot you again,’” the witness added.









However, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim had just finished picking up food when the suspect entered the restaurant and shot him three times from point-blank range.



Officers transported the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, to Temple University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.







Taylor has been charged with murder, Violation of Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA)-Former Convict, VUFA-On Streets, VUFA-No License, possession of firearm with altered manufacturer’s number, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person (REAP). His motive behind the attack is still unknown.



Sources who know the victim described him as “a quiet man who was always polite with his neighbors.”



“He did no drugs, no alcohol, nothing like that. All he did was drink energy drinks and stay to himself,” Wayne Brunson told Action News.

