Philadelphia man charged in Ridgefield Park hit-and-run that caused serious injuries

A Philadelphia man was arrested and accused of being the driver in a Ridgefield Park hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries, authorities said.

Naser Abu Ali, 20, was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury and third degree endangering an injured victim.

This investigation from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stems from a crash that occurred on Sept. 24 when the Ridgefield Police Department responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that left 67-year-old Ridgefield Park woman with serious bodily injuries.

NJ news NJ election results 2023: Live updates on Election Day, voting questions answered

The collision took place at the intersection of Ridgefield Avenue and Winant Avenue in RidgefieldPark. The victim was taken to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood to be treated for the serious injuries she sustained from the crash.

The investigation revealed Ali was driving the 2014 Ford Transit that struck Crum as she crossed Winant Avenue, the prosecutor's office stated. The statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office also said that Ali fled the area prior to police arrival.

Ali awaits his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Ridgefield Park NJ hit-and-run leads to charges against man