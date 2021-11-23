Philadelphia man charged with shooting attack in Willingboro

WILLINGBORO - Investigators allege a Philadelphia man traveled to a local shopping center last month to shoot someone.

Lamar Johnson, 20, is accused of attacking a Willingboro man at Willingboro Town Center on Oct. 11, the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

It alleged Johnson went to Willingboro Town Center on Route 130 after learning his intended target, 19-year-old Nasir Phillips, was in a sandwich shop there.

Johnson allegedly chased Phillips as he left the sandwich shop around 5:30 p.m., hitting him twice after the victim had entered his vehicle, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A Philadelphia man is accused of the attempted murder of a Willingboro 19-year-old at Willingboro Town Center.

Willingboro police responded to the Route 130 complex and found Phillips in a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his hand and abdomen.

Phillips was taken to a local hospital, then was flown to a trauma center, the prosecutor's office said.

Johnson was arrested Nov. 15 in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, by the fugitive unit of the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department . He later waived extradition and was being held Tuesday in Burlington County Jail.

Johnson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The charges are only allegations. Johnson has not been convicted in the case.

