Philadelphia man in custody after Collins Ferry Road incident

Sep. 2—Local law enforcement responded to a domestic dispute incident Tuesday involving a vehicle on Collins Ferry Road in Morgantown that sent a woman to the hospital and a Philadelphia man to jail.

According to a criminal complaint, the Morgantown Police Department initially responded to the incident, but found it occurred outside of its jurisdiction. The case was turned over to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Morgan, who filed the complaint, said MPD officers briefed him on the incident as it was told to them and advised a female victim had been taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the dispute.

Morgan spoke with the victim at the hospital, who told the deputy the incident began when her boyfriend, Trabon Amir Massey, 24, got upset when she told him she did not want to be with him anymore, the complaint said.

She said that as she was driving, Massey reached over and opened the driver's side door and shoved her out of the moving vehicle.

According to the complaint, the victim said she got up and told Massey to get out of her vehicle, but he started to leave so she jumped on the hood of the vehicle.

The victim said Massey then sped down Collins Ferry Road, with her on the hood, before turning into the Social Security office, where she was thrown from the vehicle.

Massey then got out of the vehicle and tried to pick the victim up off the ground, the complaint said. When the victim told him to give her the keys to the vehicle, she said he shoved her back to the ground and took off with her vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually located alongside Interstate 68 in Preston County, with damage that left it undriveable.

Preston County deputies were able to locate Massey in a hotel in Bruceton Mills.

Monongalia County Sheriff's Department officials said they are still completing the final reports on the incident and are unable to report at this time when Massey was located or what caused the damage to the vehicle.

Massey pleaded not guilty to malicious assault and grand larceny charges at an arraignment in Monongalia County Magistrate Court on Thursday. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25, 000 bond.

