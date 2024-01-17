New Philadelphia man in custody after police pursuit through southern Tuscarawas County

RUSH TOWNSHIP ‒ A 24-year-old New Philadelphia man is in custody after law enforcement pursued a stolen vehicle through the southern part of Tuscarawas County Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Orvis Campbell, his office received a report at 7:35 a.m. Tuesday of a stolen 2013 red Ford 150 pickup. The vehicle had been taken from the River Road area near Port Washington. The pickup was reportedly stolen sometime between 9 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Bryan Patrick of the sheriff's office was patrolling the area for the truck. He passed the stolen vehicle on Gilmore Road, Campbell said. Patrick attempted to stop the truck, but the truck sped up and took off.

The stolen vehicle turned on numerous roads in the area, including River Hill Road, Fallen Timber Road, Sandy Ridge Road, Laurel Creek Road, Edie Hill Road and Tatman Road in Clay, Perry and Rush townships south and southwest of Uhrichsville.

Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, and they were able to deploy stop sticks at the intersection of Rush Church Road and Blizzard Ridge Road in Rush Township. The stop sticks struck all four tires on the stolen vehicle, the sheriff said.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot as the tires went flat. He was captured after a short foot pursuit.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene because the suspect said he had ingested illegal narcotics, but he was cleared by medical personnel. He was then transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail where he will be held until formally charged, Campbell said.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sheriff: Pickup theft suspect arrested after pursuit