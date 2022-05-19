Two dead, one critically wounded in two shootings in Camden Tuesday

A shooting in Camden's Marlton section on Tuesday night left a Philadelphia man dead and another one critically wounded.

CAMDEN — Two men were killed and a third man was critically wounded during a violent evening in Camden.

Camden County police responded around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday to 1 Randolph Street, just off Route 130 in the city's Marlton section, for reports of a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

They found Mark Virgile, 36, unconscious inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The Philadelphia man was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a second man was dropped off at Cooper in a private vehicle a short time after Virgile. The 35-year-old, also from Philadelphia, was shot in the same incident, police said. He remains hospitalized in critical condition.

About an hour later, at 9:24 p.m., Camden County Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 721 State Street in North Camden, where they discovered Luis Vazquez-Garcia in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper, where he was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to Virgile's death is urged to contact Det. Kyrus Ingalls at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5105 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Ed Gonzalez at (856) 757-7042.

Anyone with information in Vazquez-Garcia's death is urged to contact Det. Kim Abreu at the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-8443 and Camden County Police Dept. Detective Matt Kreidler at (609) 519-6918. Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

The slayings marked Camden's fifth and sixth homicides this year.

