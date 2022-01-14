Philadelphia man found guilty on 1 of 5 charges in October 2020 Oakhurst incident

Jan. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Philadelphia man was found guilty of resisting arrest in Cambria County Court on Friday, but acquitted on four other charges in connection with an October 2020 incident in Johnstown's Oakhurst Homes.

William Isaiah Mount, 24, was found guilty of resisting arrest but was found not guilty of possession of a firearm prohibited by Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in a non-jury trial. Mount was also acquitted of charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and disorderly conduct.

Johnstown police alleged they found him hiding with a stolen handgun.

Johnstown Police Officer Beau Gardner testified that he had been dispatched on Oct. 5, 2020, for a reported child abduction at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex. When he got to the scene and began interviewing witnesses he discovered that a child had not been abducted and that a fight had occurred outside of the complex.

Det. Mark Britton testified that Mount had been stopped because he matched the description of a suspect, refused to stop when asked to talk to officers and proceeded into an apartment. Mount then closed the doors on officers before they forced the door open and a struggle followed.

Britton testified that while the two were struggling with Mount, Gardner shouted "gun" and Britton saw a gun that was later found to be loaded within arm's reach of Mount.

Mount testified that officers had checked the apartment of Breyanna Battle for a child and checked what Mount believed was a closed closet last. Mount said that multiple people had been in the apartment for a "small get together" and that he had returned to the apartment and Battle and another man were in the apartment. Mount, who was a convicted felon, said he did not possess the weapon.

Gardner testified that the weapon had been stolen from a vehicle in a prior incident.

Mount's attorney, Jeffrey Weinberg, motioned for acquittal and argued that it was not proven that Mount intended to exercise control over a firearm and that the officers did not properly articulate that he had been detained.

Story continues

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer argued that Mount failed to comply with the request to stop and talk with the officers.

When ruling on the case, Bernstein said that she found the officers "very credible" but also said that "the officers can only work with the facts that they have."

Mount is set to be sentenced within the next 60 days. A specific date has yet to be set.