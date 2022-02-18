Philadelphia man gets prison term for Woodlynne stabbing

CAMDEN - A Philadelphia man has received an eight-year prison term for a Woodlynne stabbing attack.

James Dunlap, 54, was accused of assaulting a 64-year-old Cherry Hill man while the victim was visiting his girlfriend's home in January 2020, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim told police he was in a bedroom shortly before midnight when he heard a loud banging at the front door, according to a probable cause statement for Dunlap's arrest several days after the incident.

When the woman went to the door, Dunlap forced his way into the home and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body and neck, the statement alleged.

Dunlap, who was convicted of aggravated assault, must serve almost seven years before parole eligibility.

He was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Edward J. McBride Jr.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: James Dunlap sentenced after conviction for aggravated assault