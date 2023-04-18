Philadelphia man going to federal prison for selling child sexual abuse materials

Apr. 18—A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for selling videos and images online that depict child sexual abuse.

Michael Wilcox, 33, was convicted in U.S. District Court in Concord of distributing and aiding and abetting the transportation of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.

In addition to the prison term, Wilcox was sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $8,000 in restitution.

Authorities said Wilcox engaged in sexually explicit online chats with an undercover law enforcement officer on several social media platforms. "During those chats, Wilcox offered to sell child sexual abuse material to the undercover officer in exchange for payment via Cash App," the news release said.

Wilcox also sent "samples" of materials to show what he had for sale, and later sent links to online cloud storage folders containing hundreds of additional images, officials said.

Homeland Security Investigation led the investigation into the case, with help from the Nashua police department. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative "to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," according to the news release.