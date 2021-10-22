Philadelphia man kills stepfather over presence of gay guest in their ‘house of God’: prosecutor

A Philadelphia man allegedly killed his stepfather over the presence of a gay guest in their home, prosecutors say.

Christian A. Smith is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Dennis McKenzie in their New Jersey home earlier this month.

Smith, 23, was staying temporarily with his mother and McKenzie in their Woolwich Township home. On Oct. 9, he allegedly objected to the sexual orientation of a guest who had come to their home for a celebration.

“He made it known to his stepfather that he did not approve of that person coming into their house,” assistant prosecutor Dana Anton said, according to NJ.com. He also said that “their house was a house of God.”

The discussion got heated — and eventually turned fatal.

“The stepfather took a swing at Mr. Smith and, I believe, maybe superficially hit him,” the prosecutor said, noting that the Smith wasn’t injured.

“In response to that, Mr. Smith took out a Glock 19 that was in his waistband and shot him three times.” The victim was hit twice — once in the head, and once in the body — and died at the scene.

The suspect’s mother and a sibling witnessed the shooting, according to Anton.

“This argument that proceeded the murder, it started over an act of bias and an act of bias intimidation where he is using a slur about somebody’s sexual orientation,” the prosecutor said.

Smith’s public defender, Katherine Constantine Blinn, said that her client maintains that the shooting was accidental, and forensic evidence is needed to further clarify what happened.

Anton noted that “he took the gun out from behind him, reached over her and fired three times,” disputing Binn’s argument.

“You can’t accidentally shoot somebody three times,” she said.

Smith is due in court on Dec. 2 for a pre-indictment hearing.