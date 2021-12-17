Philadelphia man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in Coopersdale Homes killing

Dec. 17—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Thursday in Cambria County court for the killing of another man at a late-night barbecue in Johnstown's Coopersdale Homes complex.

Amir Matthews, 20, entered the plea before jury selection in his trial was to begin Thursday.

Matthews was set to face trial in January for criminal homicide in the shooting death of Armel Joe, 26, on May 17, 2020, in a parking lot near Building 20 at the housing complex.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Persio said on Thursday that, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Matthews shot Joe in the abdomen. Joe was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where he died 30 minutes later in the emergency room, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said at the time.

Matthews will be sentenced on Dec. 28. As part of the plea deal, the prosecution agreed to recommend a sentence of 10 to 25 years in state prison, although judges are not bound by the recommendations in plea agreements at sentencing.

Judge Tamara R. Bernstein noted that Matthews is "very young and this is a very serious case" and said that she believes he can be rehabilitated.

Art McQuillan, Matthews' attorney, told the court that he spent a "considerable" amount of time with Matthews discussing the sentence that would be required due to the charges and his prior record, as well as the pros and cons of the plea deal and the option of continuing the case.

McQuillan said he was asked by Matthews to talk about the plea to Matthews' aunt in Philadelphia, as well as his girlfriend and her mother, and he said he felt that Matthews' decision was thought-out and voluntary.

Matthews told Bernstein that the plea was voluntary and that he understood he would be granted more time to prepare for trial if he asked for it.

District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that his office is pleased to get justice for Joe and those that loved him.

"This was a senseless act of violence that cannot be tolerated in our neighborhoods," he said. "Thank you to the members of our community that spoke up to ensure that Mr. Joe's killer was brought to justice."

Related charges are still pending in Cambria County court against Terrell "Unique" Foreman, 24, who police alleged helped Matthews hide the gun he used to kill Joe in a baby bag and flee to Philadelphia after the shooting. Police are still searching for Dawn "Duchess" Smith, 26, who also allegedly helped Matthews escape to Philadelphia.