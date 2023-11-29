Philadelphia man pleads guilty for trafficking fentanyl to Butler County, Pennsylvania AG says

A Philadelphia man has pleaded guilty and will serve up to 16 years in state prison for trafficking heroin/fentanyl across from Philadelphia to Butler County.

Attorney General Michelle Henry said investigators determined Quinzal Powell, 33, trafficked more than 1,000 bricks of heroin/fentanyl from Philadelphia for distribution in Western Pennsylvania.

Back in 2021, Powell was one of five Pennsylvania residents arrested for their role in the mass distribution of drug trafficking.

RELATED COVERAGE >> 5 people charged with operating fentanyl, heroin ring from Philadelphia to Butler

Henry said Powell pleaded guilty in Butler County Court Monday to felony possession with intent to deliver and will serve eight to 16 years in state prison.

“This upper-level trafficker traveled many miles to distribute bricks of fentanyl, valuing personal profits over the lives of Pennsylvanians dying every day from this extremely lethal substance,” Henry said in a statement. “This case is another testament to the power of law enforcement working together to remove predatory dealers from our neighborhoods.”

Officials determined that Powell brought numerous shipments of heroin/fentanyl to Butler County in 2020 for distribution by Feitl and Crystal Pakutz, who are also facing hcarges.

On Oct. 15, 2020, police stopped Powell’s vehicle and a search uncovered 1,150 bags of stamped fentanyl hidden under a center console.

Feitl previously pleaded guilty to one count of felony possession with intent to deliver and was sentenced to six and a half years to 16 years of incarceration in December 2022 for her role in the organization. Pakutz’s case is still pending.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, along with Butler County Detectives and Butler City police, assisted in the investigation.

