Philadelphia man in political op's Jersey City murder plot pleads guilty

One of the men who killed the former partner of a New Jersey political powerbroker pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to his part in the murder-for-hire plot.

Bomani Africa, 61, of Philadelphia, admitted he killed a Jersey City man who had worked with Sean Caddle, a former advisor to political candidates, at Caddle's request and received thousands of dollars for the hit, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

Africa was brought onboard for the bloody scheme by third conspirator, yet-to-be named by the U.S. Attorney's Office, according to a complaint filed by the Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorneys alleged Africa and the third defendant travelled across state lines to Jersey City on May 22, 2014, and stabbed Caddle's one-time partner, then set fire to the victim's apartment in an attempt to conceal the crime.

The Justice Department has not released the name of the victim.

Caddle, who pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire on Tuesday, met Africa and his partner in the parking lot of an Elizabeth diner and paid them thousands of dollars in exchange for the killing, he admitted.

Africa faces a up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 7.

Caddle, 44, was the executive director of the Committee for Economic Growth and Social Justice, which is said to have been affiliated with state Sen. Ray Lesniak, who represented Union County until his failed bid against Gov. Phil Murphy in the 2017 democratic primaries, according to Observer.

The outlet also associated Caddle with political victories in the Newark mayor's office and a runoff election in Bayonne the same year as the killing.

According to Open Secrets, a website that tracks political contributions, Sen. Bob Menendez paid $84,111 to Caddle during the 2004 election cycle, when Menendez served in the House of Representatives.

But Justice Department officials have not made any public statements regarding the victim's identity nor Caddle's possible motives for having his former partner killed.

