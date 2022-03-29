Philadelphia man sentenced for attempt to flee drug arrest

Mar. 29—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who police said was found hiding under a blanket at Solomon Homes with methamphetamine and crack cocaine in December entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court and was sentenced to probation Monday.

Ni-Feece Diaboliqu Brown, 26, entered a guilty plea to charges of flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a controlled substance before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III and was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation.

A tenant in an apartment at Building No. 7 said Brown had just returned to the area and had threatened her in the past and that she believed Brown had a gun when he knocked at the door, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint said police had located Brown walking near Building No. 9 and he had run away when they approached him. Stonycreek Township police also searched for Brown, and chased him to Building No. 10.

The affidavit of probable cause said that when police searched an apartment, they allegedly found a man in bed with his shoes on, pretending to be asleep.

Police knew it was Brown after they found his jacket and black face mask, the affidavit said.

Police said they found numerous small baggies with suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Police also recovered four baggies of marijuana, rounds of ammunition and $673, according to the complaint.