New Philadelphia man sentenced for leaving dogs and cats without food or water

CARROLLTON — A 27-year-old New Philadelphia man has been sent to a regional jail for leaving cats and dogs in a Sherrodsvillle home for several weeks without food and water.

Carroll County Common Pleas Judge Michael V. Repella II sentenced Eddy Lee Starnes III on March 22 to complete the four- to six-month program at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center.

Starnes entered guilty pleas on March 1 to nine felony counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals. The court dismissed nine misdemeanor counts, which were lesser included offenses of the nine felony counts, according to Carroll County Prosecutor Steven D. Barnett.

Humane Society investigators discovered the animals while executing a search warrant on July 20.

Barnett said some of the animals were dead and others were taken by humane officers.

On the nine counts, Starnes was sentenced to three years' probation, which includes commitment at the community-based corrections facility. He must successfully complete any programming there. The court prohibited Starnes from possessing companion animals for the rest of his life. The court reserved a four-year prison sentence.

Given that the convictions were for fifth-degree felonies, sentencing laws precluded a direct prison sentence, Barnett said in an email message.

Repella ordered Starnes to serve six days in the Carroll County jail, and gave him credit for six days already served. He ordered the defendant to pay $1,000 in fines, restitution of $68.12 to the Humane Society, a one-time probation administrative fee of $50, a $10-per-month probation service fee and court costs.

Starnes lived in Gnadenhutten when the charges were filed in September.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Eddy Lee Starnes III sent to jail for neglecting dogs and cats