Philadelphia man who shot Monroe police officer is sentenced

WOODBURY - A Philadelphia man who shot at two police officers in Gloucester County, wounding one, has received a 25-year prison term.

Arthur Disanto Jr., 42, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of attempted murder in connection with an Aug. 23, 2021 gunfight with police in Washington Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Disanto allegedly shot a Monroe officer in the hand and ear, but the officer was released after hospital treatment. He also shot at, but missed, a Deptford officer, the prosecutor's office said.

Arthur Disanto captured after shoot-out with police

Disanto was shot three times during the confrontation, which followed an hours-long search.

A search for Disanto had begun hours earlier in Pennsylvania, where the suspect was accused of shooting his girlfriend on July 3 in Media.

In the wake of the woman's shooting, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office added Disanto to its "most wanted" list, warning he should be considered armed and dangerous.

During attempts to arrest him in Pennsylvania on Aug. 23, Disanto crashed a motorcycle in Philadelphia, then allegedly shot at a Folcroft police officer and took his vehicle.

The stolen car was found when a Deptford resident reported a suspicious vehicle near his Sunrise Avenue home.

Multiple 911 calls reported a man walking through backyards in the area around 7:30 p.m.

Drone aided police search in Gloucester County

Police, aided by at least one drone, tracked Disanto about a mile through a ravine and into a forested area in Washington Township.

The shoot-out occurred when police ordered Disanto to surrender near Cape Cod Drive.

Disanto was sentenced April 14 to consecutive terms of 12.5 years on each count of attempted murder.

The state Attorney General's Office appointed the Camden County agency as an independent prosecutor.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Arthur Disanto Jr. shot two officers, wounding one, in 2021 gunfight