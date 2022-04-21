Philadelphia man to stand trial for DUI crash that injured child

Apr. 21—A 7-year-old boy is recovering from injures suffered when after he was ejected from a vehicle during a DUI crash in Dale Borough that sent the driver to prison, authorities said.

Marvin Lee Jenkins Jr., 31, of Philadelphia, is charged in the April 13 crash.

Police say he was driving a red Dodge Caravan when it crashed in the 700 block of Bedford Street, ejecting the child — who was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for head and body injuries, and later released.

Jenkins waived his right to a preliminary hearing, on Wednesday, before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

"It's obviously an unfortunate incident," Michael Filia, public defender said. "We hope and believe there were no serious injuries to the juvenile."

According to a complaint affidavit, a witness said the Dodge Caravan came around the corner toward Geisel Funeral Home, crashed into a fence and drove up a metal guardrail — causing the vehicle to go airborne.

Jenkins told police that he was driving down Bedford Street when his brakes began to fail.

The van was found in the middle of the road with extensive damage, including a broken windshield and side windows, two deployed airbags, and tire and bumper damage.

Police said Jenkins became combative when he tried to re-enter the vehicle to retrieve a cellphone.

Police said Jenkins allegedly had glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. Jenkins was taken to the hospital, where he refused to take a blood test.

"This case is an example of how dangerous driving under the influence is," Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said. "Unfortunately, we have a child who was injured as a result."

City police charged Jenkins with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and driving under the influence.

He is being held in Cambria county Prison, in Ebensburg, on $85,000 percentage bond.