Philadelphia mass shooting: 2nd suspect in custody after 3 killed, 11 injured on South Street

Authorities have placed a second suspect in custody following a mass shooting in Philadelphia Saturday that left three people dead and 11 wounded, police said.

Rashaan Vereen, 34, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals outside of his home on Monday.

Vereen was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

"I’d like to thank our PPD investigators, the ATF, the FBI, and the United States Marshal’s Service for their swift and diligent work in identifying and apprehending two individuals wanted in connection to the horrific shooting incident that occurred Saturday evening on South Street," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

"That being said, there is still more work to do. The PPD will continue to work with all of our law enforcement and community partners to identify and apprehend each and every individual responsible for these heinous crimes," Outlaw added.

The arrest came as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner approved two warrants for suspects believed to be involved in non-fatal shooting incidents that broke out after an initial shooting took place.

Quran Garner, 18, the other suspect in the case, was previously arrested. He was undergoing surgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after a brief shootout with Philadelphia police officers resulted in injuries to his hands, officials said.

Garner was charged with aggravated assault and assault on law enforcement officers.

Investigators are still piecing together the events of the chaotic night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. along South Street, a popular entertainment district full of bars and restaurants.

Joanne Pescatore, chief of the homicide unit at the Philadelphia DA’s Office, said Vereen and his friend, Gregory Jackson, 34, were walking down the street when they got into a confrontation with a man identified as Micah Towns.

The three men had a brief physical fight, which was recorded by a cell phone, before Jackson pulled out a handgun, fired, and struck Towns. Towns was also armed and returned fire, fatally striking Jackson, Pescatore said.

Both men had a permit for their respective firearms, WCAU reported.

The District Attorney's Office said 17 total shots were fired between the two men.

The scuffle continued as Jackson was lying injured on the ground when Garner, who was described as a friend of Towns, pulled out a weapon and fired at Jackson, WCAU reported.

Garner also fired at police officers, who returned fire, hitting his hands, according to the report.

The suspect took off running but later turned himself in to the police and was transported to the hospital.

Assistant DA Pescatore said Garner did not have a permit to carry a gun, WPVI reported.

Jackson succumbed to his injuries while Towns was in critical condition, undergoing care at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said about 70 police officers responded to the scene Saturday.

Among the deceased is Kristopher Minners, 22, a second-grade resident adviser at Girard College in Philadelphia.

Minners was remembered by the Girard College Federation of Teachers as a "mentor and a role model."

"The Girard College community was shocked and saddened to learn that Kristopher Minners, a current Residential Advisor and former student, was killed in the tragic shooting on South St. in Philadelphia Saturday night," Girad College Interim President James D. Turner said in a statement.

"An innocent bystander, Kris had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends. He attended Girard College until 9th grade and since January 2022 has worked in the residential program advising 6th and 2nd - grade boys. Our hearts are broken for Kristopher and his family, and our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted by this appalling act of violence," Turner added.

The third fatality was Alexis Quinn, 27, who died at a hospital following the shooting.

William "Rusty" Crowell, 69, was among 11 people who suffered gunshot injuries. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer he was hit by a stray bullet as he was standing outside a music festival when the shooting started.

"I feel all right, but I feel like I am kind of in shock, in such disbelief this has happened to me," he told the outlet Sunday.