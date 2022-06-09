Philadelphia mass shooting: Murder warrant issued for third suspect in gunfire that killed 3, injured 11

Philadelphia authorities have issued a murder warrant for a third man wanted in connection with the killing of one of two innocent bystanders during a mass shooting that resulted in three people dead and 11 wounded over the weekend.

"The District Attorney’s Office has approved an arrest warrant for the murder of one of the two innocent bystanders killed during the South Street mass shooting on Saturday night," the District Attorney's Office said Wednesday night. "We will not be releasing identifying information until such time as that individual is brought into custody by law enforcement."

The manhunt comes as two other suspects were charged in the deadly weekend shooting.

Quran Garner, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and weapons charges. Rashaan Vereen, a 34-year-old man believed to have been involved in the initial fight that sparked the gunfire, faces several charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING: VICTIMS IDENTIFIED BY POLICE, INCLUDING MENTOR TO YOUNG BOYS

Authorities said the shootings occurred amid a fight between three men. Two of the men, Gregory Jackson and Micah Towns, were both licensed to carry a weapon, Fox Philadelphia reported.

Jackson is believed to have fired the first shot that wounded Towns, who returned fire and killed Jackson. The third man, believed to be Vereen, was taken into custody Monday by a team of U.S. Marshals, according to the news outlet.

Garner allegedly fired toward the brawl and was armed with a ghost gun, police said. He was shot in the hand by police officers.

The man currently being sought is believed to have fired a .40 caliber weapon that killed 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, who police believe was one of two innocent bystanders killed in the shooting.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous, authorities said.