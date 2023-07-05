Philadelphia mass shooting suspect charged with 5 counts of murder

The suspect in Monday's deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia has been charged with murder, CBS News Philadelphia reported. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was charged with five counts of murder in the shooting that left five people dead, according to the station.

During Wednesday's court appearance, the suspect was denied bail, and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for July 24, CBS News Philadelphia reported. District Attorney Larry Krasner were expected to provide an update on the investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities on Tuesday identified the victims as Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Ralph Moralis, 59; Dymir Stanton, 29; and Joseph Wamah Jr., 31.

Two children, including a 2-year-old, were also shot in Monday night's rampage in the city's Kingsessing area.

Police arrested the suspect after a chase. The suspect was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun and wearing a bulletproof vest and a ski mask, police said.

Remembrance ceremonies were held in Kingsessing for the victims Tuesday. Merritt's girlfriend told CBS News Philadelphia that he was out getting something to eat when the shooting started.

"To get his life cut short like this, that's not fair," Breyana Burnett told the station. "…He didn't do anything at all to deserve this. I can't even imagine- I can't still face the fact that he's gone."

