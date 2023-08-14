Philadelphia mayor ‘horrified’ by reports of fatal shooting at playground

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said he was “horrified” by the reports of a fatal shooting that took place on a playground Friday and said the city is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“I am horrified by the reports of a quadruple shooting tonight and praying for the victims as well as their families and loved ones,” Kenney wrote Friday night in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Kenney said the city would offer a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and shared the phone number to call with anonymous tips.

“Police are investigating this senseless act of violence,” Kenney added. “The City offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction for shootings near school, recreation center, or library. Anyone can share an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-8477.”

Police responded to reports of a shooting in North Philadelphia near basketball courts around 6 p.m. Friday. Two people were dead at the scene and a third victim was pronounced dead Saturday night at Temple University Hospital, the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed to The Hill. A fourth person was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Some reports indicate that five people fired shots at a group of people gathered on basketball courts at a playground. Among the three people who died are two 22-year-olds and one 24-year-old, Philadelphia police confirmed.

No arrests have been made, as of Monday morning, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

